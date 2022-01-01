Go
Week-End Burgers

WE ARE A FOOD TRUCK PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU KNOW WHERE WE ARE BEFORE MAKING THE ORDER .

Popular Items

TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$6.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
PATTY MELT$7.99
2 patty's with Swiss, Pepper Jack & American cheese topped with grilled onions on Texas toast
TOTS$2.99
Mushroom & Swiss$5.99
Double cheeseburger,
Two slices Swiss cheese
grilled onions and Mushrooms
with mayonnaise
4 PC MOZZARELLA$3.49
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$5.99
Double patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
VANILLA CHOCOLATE ECLAIR$4.99
HOME MADE
FAMOUS ECLAIR CAKE
VANILLA INSIDE CHOCOLATE ON TOP
GOES PERFECT AFTER A BURGER
LIMITED QUANTITIES ORDER BEFORE ITS GONE
PHILLY BURGER$7.99
5oz Phily steak
2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat
3 slices of American cheese
Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
FRESH CUT POTATO FRIES
CHEESEBURGER$4.99
Single patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Location

401 Fairdale Rd.

Fairdale KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
