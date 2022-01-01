Go
Weekend Burgers Restaurant

Fast Casual American Food
Making Burgers Great Again

5600 National Turnpike

Popular Items

FRESH FRIES$2.99
Our homemade Fresh cut potato fries
Mushroom & Swiss$7.99
Recommend for first timers (crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger,
Two slices Swiss cheese
grilled onions and Mushrooms
with mayonnaise
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$7.99
5 OZ OF STEAK WITH GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED PEPPERS & AMERICAN CHEESE PLACED ON 6 IN HOAGIE BUN
TOTS$2.99
Crispy tater tots about 20 pieces in order
SHAKE
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.99
Recommend for first timers (top seller)
Double patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
PATTY MELT$7.99
Recommended for first timers
2 patty's with Swiss, Pepper Jack & American cheese topped with grilled onions on Texas toast
TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
CAJUN FRIES$2.99
Our homemade potato fries seasoned with Cajun seasoning
CHEESEBURGER$5.99
Single patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Location

5600 National Turnpike

Louisvlle KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
