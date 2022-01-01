Go
Toast

Weenie Wonder

Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.

6562 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TACO CRUNCH$6.00
Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Jalapeño, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Fritos
JOJOS$4.00
Seasoned Potato Wedgesw/ Wonder Sauce
CHI-TOWN$6.00
Pickle, Tomato, Atomic Relish, Onion, Sports Pepper, Yellow Mustard, Celery Salt
TOTS$4.00
Classic Tater Tots,Lightly Salted
DUMPSTER$6.00
Jojo, Coney Sauce, Cheddar, Mac & Cheese, Wonder Sauce
MAC & CHEESE$4.00
Elbow Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese
RUEBUN$6.00
Spicy Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Jalapeño Relish, Everything Spice
SOUTHWEST$6.00
Pico, Chipotle Sour Cream, Cheddar, Stadium Mustard, Ranch Doritos
BUILD YOUR OWN$6.00
Top It Off With All YourFavorite Toppings
WONDER CONEY$6.00
Coney Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Yellow Mustard
See full menu

Location

6562 Riverside Drive

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hen Quarter - Dublin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank and Carl's

No reviews yet

Frank & Carl’s is a new premium sandwich restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park District with a fun atmosphere and several local drafts.

Kitchen Social - Bridge Park

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining with us at Kitchen Social Bridge Park. We look forward to serving you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston