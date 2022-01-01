Go
  Wegman's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen

Wegmans's Bayou Louisiana Kitchen feels like home. On Canton Street, just north of busy downtown Roswell, it's right in the middle of everything, and simultaneously a world away. Everybody is a regular and the staff are your friends. The food is always delicious and authentically Cajun. Live music adds to the ambiance and has you feeling as if you walked off of Canton Street and onto Bourbon Street. The walls are graced with personal touches of art created by the owner's son,
Stewart. The craftmanship of the bar adds a rustic feel, as Chef Marc and Stewart built it with their own hands.

1169 Canton St

Popular Items

Beignets$5.00
French Quarter Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, choice of dressing

Red Beans and Rice Bowl$10.95
Served with andouille sausage and a scoop of rice.
Daily Double$14.95
Cup of soup and half a po boy
Seafood Gumbo Cup$8.95
With shrimp, sausage, crab and scoop of rice
Seafood Platter- Pick 3$28.95
Pick any three. Choice of shrimp, oyster, chicken, alligator, or catfish. Served with a signature dish, slaw, and fries.
Ponchatoula Trio$11.95
Pick any three
Shrimp Po Boy$17.95
Location

1169 Canton St

Roswell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
