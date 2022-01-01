Go
Toast

THE WDC

Welcome to THE WDC!

34 E. 14 Mile Rd.

No reviews yet

Location

34 E. 14 Mile Rd.

Clawson MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lucky Duck

No reviews yet

Modern Asian small plates

Sabbath Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Renshaw Lounge

No reviews yet

Local Restaurant/Bar

Tania's Pizza

No reviews yet

Tania’s Pizza has been proudly serving award winning pizza to the Royal Oak community since 1987.
It’s our mother’s love of cooking and our father’s dedication to Tania’s kitchen which has been the winning combination for over 30 years.
From the dough and sauce that we make daily, to the fresh crisp pizzas and foods that come from our ovens, our family always takes great pride in serving our loyal customers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston