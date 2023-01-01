Go
Banner picView gallery

Welckers Lounge - 4192 Main Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4192 Main Street

Fish Creek, WI 54212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

4192 Main Street, Fish Creek WI 54212

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Loft - 4170 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4170 Main Street Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Julie's Park Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4020 Main Street Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Door County Cherry Hut - 4405 walker rd
orange starNo Reviews
8813 Wisconsin Highway 42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Village Cafe Egg Harbor - 7918 State Hwy 42
orange starNo Reviews
7918 State Hwy 42 Egg Harbor, WI 54209
View restaurantnext
Fresh Take 42 - 10420 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
10420 Water Street Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurantnext
Mojo Rosa’s
orange starNo Reviews
7778 State Hwy 42 Egg Harbor, WI 54209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fish Creek

The English Inn - Fish Creek
orange star4.0 • 721
3713 WI-42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Barringer's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 241
1 North Spruce St Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fish Creek

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Welckers Lounge - 4192 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston