Welcome Diner

comfort food from a scratch kitchen using the finest quality ingredients we can source locally to create delicious food for all palettes.

FRENCH FRIES

902 E Broadway Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunrise Biscuit$8.00
fresh baked biscuit sandwich with melted cheddar, scrambled egg, aioli* and choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom
*please make a note of it if you would like your egg cooked to a different temp*
Biscuit Benedict$12.00
fresh baked biscuit halves topped with you choice of bacon, chorizo, breakfast sausage or avo+tom and poached eggs smothered in hollandaise* with a side of country potatoes or side salad
Bumblebee$10.00
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Three Sisters Burrito (V)$14.00
✨Totally Vegan!✨
Tepary beans, tempura battered butternut squash, roasted corn and potato “queso” wrapped in a soft flour tortilla smothered in ranchero sauce and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and micro cilantro with side of house arbol hot sauce.
All take out orders packaged with ranchero, pico + guac on the side.
Unfortunately we do not have a GF tortilla substitute but will package this item “deconstructed”.
Big Jim$13.50
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, melted cheddar, signature country gravy and applewood smoked bacon with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Welcome Burger$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
gooey chocolate chip cookie with pecans and flaky sea salt
Mac + Cheese$8.50
durum wheat pasta, house cheese sauce, smoked gouda and muenster shreds, breadcrumbs and chives
Welcome Breakfast$8.50
fresh baked biscuit, seasonal preserves, butter, 2 local eggs any style with side of country potatoes or side salad
Fried Green Tomato (Veg)$12.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, arugula and chipotle ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

902 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

