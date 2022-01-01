Welcome Diner

✨Totally Vegan!✨

Tepary beans, tempura battered butternut squash, roasted corn and potato “queso” wrapped in a soft flour tortilla smothered in ranchero sauce and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and micro cilantro with side of house arbol hot sauce.

All take out orders packaged with ranchero, pico + guac on the side.

Unfortunately we do not have a GF tortilla substitute but will package this item “deconstructed”.

