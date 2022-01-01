Welcome Diner

Go
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix Az 85353

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

929 E Pierce Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)

Popular Items

Welcome Burger$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Fried Green Tomato (Veg)$14.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula
Bumblebee$13.00
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
No Way Jose$12.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, gouda, muenster, jalapeno relish, arugula and chipotle ranch* on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Mac$12.00
durum wheat pasta, house cheese sauce, smoked gouda and muenster shreds, breadcrumbs and chives
The Animal (V)$14.00
4oz beyond meat patty, thousand island, grilled onions, arugula and tomato on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
BLAT$15.50
Five slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, shredded iceberg, tomato, and an aji amarillo aioli on a soft baguette
Grilled Cheese (Veg)$12.00
griddled sourdough packed with melted cheddar, gouda, muenster and tomato jam
Lil' Birdy$11.00
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast and melted cheddar with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Fries$6.50
golden shoestring perfection served with house garlic aioli*
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

929 E Pierce Street

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
