Welcome Market Hall

Popular Items

Sweet Calabrese Brussels Sprout$6.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Jalapeno Sauce, Ghost Pepper Cheese
Side Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Braised Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, Papa Joe's local Hydroponic Lettuce Blend, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Granny Smith apples, Tart Cherries, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
8oz Classic Burger$18.00
Hatch Green Chile Fries$8.00
House Cut Fries Served with Hatch Green Chiles, Lemon Herb Sauce & Green Onions
Caesar Salad$10.00
Papa Joe's local Hydroponic Blend, WMH Croutons, Parmesan, House made Caesar Dressing
Classic Margherite Pizza$16.00
Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
6oz House Blend Welcome Burger$16.00
Grilled 6oz patty with Bacon Jam, Arugula, Cambozola Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. served with Hand Cut Fries
Prosciutto Fig Pizza$18.00
Gorganzola Mascarpone Spread, Aged Prosciutto, Marinated Figs, Fontinella Cheese
Location

841 Broadway

Sheridan WY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
