WeldWerks Brewing Company

Taproom Hours are :
12-9 Monday-Saturday
12-7 Sunday
Come in and enjoy!

508 8th Avenue

Popular Items

Juicy Bits (Cans)
HAZY IPA (6.7% ABV)
Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops.
Froot Camp: Strawberry Banana (Cans)
SMOOTHIE-STYLE SOUR ALE (5.2% ABV)
Brewed with strawberry and banana.
Marsh Madness (Cans)
ICE CREAM STOUT (9.2% ABV)
Brewed with marshmallows, Ice Cream, Vanilla, milk sugar, natural & artificial flavors. Three way collab with Little Man Ice Cream and Odell brewing Company. This is a stout made to celebrate March (St. Patricks day and March Madness).
Blueberry Crunchee (Cans)
IMPERIAL SOUR ALE (7.4% ABV)
Brewed with Blueberry, Almonds, Coconut, Vanilla, Maple syrup, Cinnamon, Toasted Oats, Milk Sugar & natural flavors added.
Camp Hydra (Cans)
SMOOTHIE-STYLE SOUR ALE (6.0% ABV)
Brewed with passionfruit, raspberries, and coconut.
Greeley CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
