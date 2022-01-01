Go
Toast

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

Well-Bred Bakery & Café in Historic Biltmore Village

6 Boston Way Ste. 20

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Croissant$8.00
Classic chicken salad lettuce and tomato on a croissant. Side included
Quiche$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
Turkey Pretzel Roll$11.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.
Curry Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Truffle$2.00
A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread
Classic Chocolate Chip (V)$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
Ginger Molasses$4.00
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
See full menu

Location

6 Boston Way Ste. 20

Asheville NC

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

FIG

No reviews yet

Wholesome Lunches. Simple Suppers.

Hillman Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vivian

No reviews yet

Honest American food with big flavors that utilizes the bountiful products of the region and the rich history of European cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston