Well-Bred Bakery & Café

Well-Bred Bakery & Café on Reems Creek.

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3

Popular Items

Quiche with Crust$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese on a croissant grilled on our panini press. Add bacon, tomato & more!
Turkey Pretzel Roll$11.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.
2 Side Plate$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
Italian Ciabatta$8.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll and grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
Classic Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
Grilled Cheese$8.00
Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake$3.50
Location

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3

Weaverville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
