Well-Bred Bakery & Café

The original Well Bred Bakery & Café in Historic downtown Weaverville.

26 N. Main St

Popular Items

Monster (GF)$4.00
Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.
Turkey Pretzel Roll$11.00
Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
Quiche$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
Latte
Caprese Ciabatta$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
Classic Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
Kale Salad (GF)
Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
A warm, flaky croissant or cheddar biscuit with egg and cheese.
Location

26 N. Main St

Weaverville NC

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
