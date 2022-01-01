Go
Well Crafted Kitchen

Locally Sourced Wood Fired Pizza, Snacks and Eats Located inside Union Craft Brewing's Tap Room

1700 W 41st Street

Popular Items

Popular Items

Florentine$14.25
Ricotta and spinach with garlic, mozzarella and olive oil
Pretzel
Housemade soft pretzel made with local grain and maple syrup. Served with a side of housemade spicy beer mustard made using UNION's Duckpin beer. (made possible by Migrash Farm, Union Craft Brewing, JQ Dickinson Salt-Works, Sassafras Creek Farm, and Keep Well Vinegar)
Half & Half Pizza
Your choice of 2 pizza halves
Potato Wedges$7.00
Kennebec potatoes wood fired and served with Old Bay Mayo
Sweet Potato$14.25
A spread of ricotta with mozzarella, sliced sweet potatoes, and sautéed onions
Margherita$10.75
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil.
Spinach, Onions, & Bacon$16.50
Spinach, sauteed onions, mozzarella & bacon
Spud Skillet$8.50
Roasted seasoned sweet potatoes with habanero cheddar, finished with cilantro, and a yogurt drizzle.
Full Wood-Fired Wings
Full (drum, flat, and tip) wood-fired chicken wings served with a housemade herb dip and your choice of sauce.
Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
QR Codes
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1700 W 41st Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
