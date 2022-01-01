Go
Toast

The Well Cafe at Spyre

Delicious and nutritious food that heals the body and soul

1772 Prytania St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boiled Egg$2.00
One soft boiled chicken egg from Local Cooling Farms
And Everything Nice$10.00
Sugar Roots Garden$8.50
Seasonal assortment of Sugar Roots Farm greens and veggies, toasted nuts, and Spyre Dressing
First Frost$5.00
3 Coconut matcha balls
Young and Wild$9.50
Wild Rice, Arugula, mustard greens salad with fresh herbs, dried fruit, toasted pepitas, citrus garlic vinaigrette, and goat feta.
Sweet Tooth$5.00
3 cacao oat nut balls
Living Water$7.00
Wild Caught King Salmon Salad 2oz$5.50
See full menu

Location

1772 Prytania St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café Reconcile

No reviews yet

You can now enjoy your Reconcile takeout meal in our outside patio seating. Reconcile’s Hancock Whitney Courtyard, with spaced-out tables, will be set up for safe social distancing. Tables will be wiped down and disinfected after each use.
The Café’s takeout menu features our famous catfish, a family meal, a daily special, and our finger-lickin’ good Turkey Necks appetizer each weekday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Find our takeout menu below. Call 504-568-1157 to place your order! Consider adding a donation to your total to help continue our mission of BUILDING HOPE and CHANGING LIVES for young people in need.

Cochon

No reviews yet

Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen.   In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant.  Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

Butcher

No reviews yet

Order your favorite sandwich, side item, charcuterie plate and sweet treat now and pick it up To-Go in 15 minutes. See you shortly!

Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston