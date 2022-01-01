Well Crafted Beer Co
Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.
310 Madison St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
310 Madison St
Lansdale PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Round Guys Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Wister's Barbecue
Crafted with Smoke and Spice
Chef Chipper at AAA Catering
Pickup party trays now available!
Stove and Tap - Lansdale
At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.