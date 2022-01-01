Go
Toast

Well Crafted Beer Co

Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.

310 Madison St • $$

Avg 4.7 (322 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids - Kids Chicken Tenders & Chips (3)$7.00
3 chicken tenders served with ketchup and kettle chips.
Kids - Pita Pizza$8.00
Shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce pizza baked on a pita. Vegetarian.
App - Apple Chicken Meatballs$11.00
Chicken and apple meatballs over arugula, topped with scallions and spiced honey.
Flatbread - Sopressata$14.00
Baked flatbread, smoked gouda and manchego cheeses, sliced sopressata, spiced honey and chives.
Handhelds - Alabama Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Dry-rubbed chicken breast, sharp cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, Alabama white bbq served on a potato roll.
Flatbread - Spicy BBQ Pork$14.00
Sweet heat BBQ pulled pork, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onion.
Flatbread - Margherita$13.00
House-made tomato jam, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
*Flatbread option to bake at home, leave in special instructions.
Handhelds - Bahn Mi$13.00
Seared pork with Vietnamese marinade, toasted baguette, with Sriracha ginger mayo, jalapeños, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, pickled daikon, and carrots.  Substitute tofu for vegetarian.
Handhelds - Cubano$14.00
Cubano with swiss, ham, mojo marinated pork, house IPA spicy pickles, mustard, and pressed between ciabatta.
Handhelds - Carolina Turkey$14.00
Butter basted turkey breast, coleslaw, bacon, house-made pickles, with a Carolina BBQ mustard on toasted sourdough bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

310 Madison St

Lansdale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Round Guys Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wister's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Crafted with Smoke and Spice

Chef Chipper at AAA Catering

No reviews yet

Pickup party trays now available!

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston