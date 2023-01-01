Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito Bowl$11.95
Fried Chicken, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Black Garlic Rice, Avocado Chili Vinaigrette, Sriracha, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

55 William Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Breakfast Burrito (eggs, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese) Choice of Breakfast Meat & Hash Browns
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Scrambled egg, American cheese and your choice of meat & veggies in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side. Served with Hash Browns.
Breakfast Burrito Bowl$8.99
Brown rice, baby spinach, spice roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, sliced tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, and a cage free egg
More about CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park

