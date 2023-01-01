Burritos in Wellesley Hills
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve burritos
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$11.95
Fried Chicken, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Black Garlic Rice, Avocado Chili Vinaigrette, Sriracha, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
55 William Street, Wellesley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Breakfast Burrito (eggs, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese) Choice of Breakfast Meat & Hash Browns
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Scrambled egg, American cheese and your choice of meat & veggies in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side. Served with Hash Browns.
|Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
Brown rice, baby spinach, spice roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, sliced tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, and a cage free egg