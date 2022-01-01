Chicken wraps in Wellesley Hills
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Cafe Services
55 William Street, Wellesley
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
NexDine
93 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
NexDine
100 Worcester St., Wellesley Hills
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap