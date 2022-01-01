Chicken wraps in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Cafe Services

55 William Street, Wellesley

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

93 Worcester Street, Wellesley

Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

100 Worcester St., Wellesley Hills

Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
NexDine image

 

NexDine

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley Hills

Takeout
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Olives & Creamy Greek Served In A Wrap.
