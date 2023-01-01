Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley

93 Worcester Street, Wellesley

Hammonds Malted Milkshake Milk Chocolate$4.95
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Malt Balls (Corn Syrup, Confectionary Coating [Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey(Milk), Nonfat Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin], Sugar, Dairy Blend [whey (Milk), whey (Milk Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt], Malted barley, Soy Lecithin, Salt), Artificial Malted Milk Flavor.
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

Hammonds Malted Milkshake Milk Chocolate$4.95
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Malt Balls (Corn Syrup, Confectionary Coating [Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey(Milk), Nonfat Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin], Sugar, Dairy Blend [whey (Milk), whey (Milk Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt], Malted barley, Soy Lecithin, Salt), Artificial Malted Milk Flavor.
