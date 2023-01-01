Milkshakes in Wellesley Hills

*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Malt Balls (Corn Syrup, Confectionary Coating [Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey(Milk), Nonfat Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin], Sugar, Dairy Blend [whey (Milk), whey (Milk Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt], Malted barley, Soy Lecithin, Salt), Artificial Malted Milk Flavor.

