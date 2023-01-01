Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley

272 Washington Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$3.97
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
Crumb Top Apple Pie$30.00
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping.
Pumpkin Pie$25.00
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.
More about Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
Fried Chicken, White Gravy, Peas, Carrots, Mashed Potato, Biscuit, Parsley.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

