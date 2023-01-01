Shrimp tacos in Wellesley Hills
More about Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
93 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Sriracha Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Ceviche Shrimp, Shredded Carrot, Radicchio, Scallion, Valentina Crema, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Grilled Shrimp, Cajun Dust, Mango Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
