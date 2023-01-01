Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Wellesley Hills

Go
Wellesley Hills restaurants
Toast

Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley

93 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sriracha Lime Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Ceviche Shrimp, Shredded Carrot, Radicchio, Scallion, Valentina Crema, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
More about Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Grilled Shrimp, Cajun Dust, Mango Slaw, Cilantro Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds.
Sriracha Lime Shrimp Tacos$7.95
Ceviche Shrimp, Shredded Carrot, Radicchio, Scallion, Valentina Crema, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
More about Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

Browse other tasty dishes in Wellesley Hills

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chocolate Milkshakes

Grilled Steaks

Nachos

Thai Salad

Prosciutto

Map

More near Wellesley Hills to explore

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Needham

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (482 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (391 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (717 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1334 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston