Steak tacos in Wellesley Hills

Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
93 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Southwest Steak Tacos
|$7.95
Southwest Seasoned Beef, Corn Salsa, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley
100 Worcester Street, Wellesley
|Steak Braciole Tacos
|$7.95
Birria Beef, Crispy Prosciutto, Radicchio, Parsley, Garlic-Chili Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Lime.
|Southwest Steak Tacos
|$7.95
Southwest Seasoned Beef, Corn Salsa, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.