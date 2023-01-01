Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Wellesley Hills

Wellesley Hills restaurants
Wellesley Hills restaurants that serve tarts

Craft Food Halls at 100 Worcester Street at Park9 Wellesley

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drink Simple Tart Cherry Vanilla Sparkling$3.95
Carbonated Organic Maple Water, Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Cherry and Vanilla Essence
Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley

272 Washington Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Petite Chocolate Cream Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Fruit Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Lemon Tart$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
