Wellesley restaurants you'll love

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wellesley Tavern
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Short Rib Tacos
|$18.00
Red onion jam, avocado, cilantro lime slaw, cotija cheese.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$24.00
Organic boneless bird, signature havarti mac & cheese, coleslaw.
|Original Burger
|$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, Tavern sauce.
Alta Strada Wellesley
92 Central Street, Wellesley
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Bread Crumbs
|Spaghetti AOP
|$22.00
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Pomodoro
|Mimis Meatballs
|$14.00
Mimi’s Meatballs with Whipped Ricotta and Spicy Tomato Basil Sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cottage Wellesley
190 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
|Cottage Nachos
|$12.00
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Mangal
555 Washington Street, Wellesley
|CHICKEN MOZZ PANINI
|$15.75
Chicken Breast Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Oregano and Basil Pesto
|PEAR SALAD With GOAT CHEESE
|$17.75
Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard \t\t
and House Vinaigrette Dressing
|AVOC-TUNA SALAD
|$18.25
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers,
Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
CURRY
Rice Burg
552 Washington st., Wellesley
|Bulgogi Steak Riceburger
|$10.50
|Soy Marinated Chicken Bowl
|$11.00
|Chicken Katsu Bowl
|$11.00
Asaro Bakery and Cafe
32-34 Church Street, Wellesley