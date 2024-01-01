Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Wellesley

Go
Wellesley restaurants
Toast

Wellesley restaurants that serve avocado salad

The Cottage Wellesley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cottage - Wellesley

190 Linden Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.3 (2364 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$10.00
More about The Cottage - Wellesley
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)
More about Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

Browse other tasty dishes in Wellesley

Tiramisu

Rice Bowls

Cheese Pizza

Lobsters

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wellesley to explore

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Natick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (915 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston