Chocolate cake in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Toast

Wellesley restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Cafe Mangal image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Mangal

555 Washington Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about Cafe Mangal
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

