Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Wellesley

Go
Wellesley restaurants
Toast

Wellesley restaurants that serve french toast

The Cottage Wellesley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cottage Wellesley

190 Linden Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.3 (2364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$15.00
More about The Cottage Wellesley
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

Browse other tasty dishes in Wellesley

Cheeseburgers

Tiramisu

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Nicoise Salad

Fish Tacos

Scallops

Salmon Sandwiches

Map

More near Wellesley to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston