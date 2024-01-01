Pies in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve pies
More about Captain's Table & Takeaway
Captain's Table & Takeaway
279 LINDEN ST, Wellesley
|Boston Cream Pie
|$3.50
More about Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)