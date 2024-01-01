Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants that serve pies

Captain's Table & Takeaway

279 LINDEN ST, Wellesley

TakeoutDelivery
Boston Cream Pie$3.50
Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
