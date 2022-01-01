Prosciutto in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve prosciutto
Alta Strada Wellesley
92 Central Street, Wellesley
|San Daniele Prosciutto
|$16.00
San Daniele Prosciutto, Crostini and Fig Jam.
Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
|Prosciutto & Pea Tartine
|$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg