Prosciutto in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Wellesley restaurants that serve prosciutto

Alta Strada Wellesley image

 

Alta Strada Wellesley

92 Central Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
San Daniele Prosciutto$16.00
San Daniele Prosciutto, Crostini and Fig Jam.
More about Alta Strada Wellesley
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Prosciutto & Pea Tartine$12.00
Sweet, snow and snap peas sauteed with sherry dressing served on ricotta goat cheese mousse on housemade sourdough topped with poached egg, prosciutto and mint-parmesan.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

