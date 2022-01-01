Ravioli in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Alta Strada Wellesley
Alta Strada Wellesley
92 Central Street, Wellesley
|Cheese Ravioli w/ Red Sauce
|$22.00
4 Cheese filled ravioli (square shape) with fontina, parm, ricotta and pecorino in a sauce red tomato basil sauce.
|Cheese Ravioli w/Tomato, Basil, Parm
|$23.00
4 Cheese filled ravioli (square shape) with fontina, parm, ricotta and pecorino in a sauce of evoo, garlic,salt/pepper, a little red chili flakes, basil, sweet corn puree, veggie stock, fresh sweet corn, green fava beans, pancetta and parmigiano cheese.