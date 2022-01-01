Salmon in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve salmon
More about Wellesley Tavern
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wellesley Tavern
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Kid's Salmon Filet
|$13.00
Comes with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Veggies.
|Rosemary Salmon
|$27.00
organic salmon (7oz)/Rosemary Salt
, creamy mashed potatoes, wood roasted fall vegetables, blackberry Hot Honey glaze
More about The Cottage Wellesley
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cottage Wellesley
190 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Atlantic Salmon
|$28.00
|Side Salmon
|$15.00
More about Cafe Mangal
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Mangal
555 Washington Street, Wellesley
|1/2 SALMON SLD
|$15.75
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$17.75
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
|1/2 SALMON SAND
|$12.25
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
More about Alta Strada Wellesley
Alta Strada Wellesley
92 Central Street, Wellesley
|Kids Salmon w/Broccoli
|$18.00
|PAN SEARED SALMON WITH FRESH HERBS AND LEMON
|$225.00
DINNER COMES WITH:
GARLIC BREAD
BAKED ZITI
MIXED GREEN SALAD
SPICY HONEY GLAZED GREEN BEANS
SMOKED ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
ROASTED POTATCLASSIC CLASSIC CLASSIC TIRAMISU
|Salmon Entrée
|$32.00
with White Beans, Roasted Bell Pepper, Gem Lettuce, Cranberry Aïoli