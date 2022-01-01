Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Wellesley restaurants that serve salmon

Wellesley Tavern image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wellesley Tavern

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.2 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Salmon Filet$13.00
Comes with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Veggies.
Rosemary Salmon$27.00
organic salmon (7oz)/Rosemary Salt
, creamy mashed potatoes, wood roasted fall vegetables, blackberry Hot Honey glaze
More about Wellesley Tavern
The Cottage Wellesley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cottage Wellesley

190 Linden Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.3 (2364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Side Salmon$15.00
More about The Cottage Wellesley
Cafe Mangal image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Mangal

555 Washington Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 SALMON SLD$15.75
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette
SALMON SANDWICH$17.75
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
1/2 SALMON SAND$12.25
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
More about Cafe Mangal
Alta Strada Wellesley image

 

Alta Strada Wellesley

92 Central Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Salmon w/Broccoli$18.00
PAN SEARED SALMON WITH FRESH HERBS AND LEMON$225.00
DINNER COMES WITH:
GARLIC BREAD
BAKED ZITI
MIXED GREEN SALAD
SPICY HONEY GLAZED GREEN BEANS
SMOKED ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
ROASTED POTATCLASSIC CLASSIC CLASSIC TIRAMISU
Salmon Entrée$32.00
with White Beans, Roasted Bell Pepper, Gem Lettuce, Cranberry Aïoli
More about Alta Strada Wellesley

