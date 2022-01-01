Salmon sandwiches in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Cafe Mangal
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Mangal
555 Washington Street, Wellesley
|SALMON SANDWICH
|$17.75
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish