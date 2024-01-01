Shrimp salad in Wellesley
The Cottage - Wellesley
190 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Shrimp Salad Lettuce Wraps
|$20.00
bibb lettuce, fresh corn, peppers, scallion, avocado, tomato, green goddess
Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Spiced Shrimp & Avocado Mousse Salad
|$12.50
Mixed baby lettuces, shawarma-spiced roasted shrimp, tomatoes, radish, red onions and pickled cabbage, served with an Aleppo parsley dressing and a feta-avocado mousse. (550 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Shellfish)