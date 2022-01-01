Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Wellesley restaurants that serve tarts

Alta Strada Wellesley image

 

Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria

92 Central Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Tart$13.00
More about Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
More about Tatte Bakery - Wellesley

