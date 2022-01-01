Tarts in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve tarts
More about Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
92 Central Street, Wellesley
|Banana Tart
|$13.00
More about Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
Tatte Bakery - Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice
|$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pistachio Cherry Tart
|$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)