Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Wellesley

Go
Wellesley restaurants
Toast

Wellesley restaurants that serve tuna salad

Cafe Mangal image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Mangal

555 Washington Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
Takeout
AVOC-TUNA SALAD$19.75
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers,
Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Mangal
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

Browse other tasty dishes in Wellesley

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Chicken Soup

Risotto

Prosciutto

Chicken Salad

Salmon Sandwiches

Map

More near Wellesley to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston