Scallops in Wellfleet
Wellfleet restaurants that serve scallops
More about Mac's Shack Wellfleet
Mac's Shack Wellfleet
91 Commercial St, Wellfleet
|Broiled Scallops
|$30.00
GLUTEN FREE
|Coconut Curry Seared Scallops
|$34.00
House ground Thai green curry, jasmine rice, grilled baby bok choy, pickled beech mushrooms, fresno chili (GLUTEN FREE)
|Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, negi onion (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
265 Commercial Street, Wellfleet
|Grilled Scallop Burrito
|$19.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
|Grilled Scallop Quesadilla
|$19.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side