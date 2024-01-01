Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Wellfleet

Go
Wellfleet restaurants
Toast

Wellfleet restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Mac's Shack Wellfleet

91 Commercial St, Wellfleet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broiled Scallops$30.00
GLUTEN FREE
Coconut Curry Seared Scallops$34.00
House ground Thai green curry, jasmine rice, grilled baby bok choy, pickled beech mushrooms, fresno chili (GLUTEN FREE)
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$12.00
Cucumber, negi onion (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Mac's Shack Wellfleet
Consumer pic

 

Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet

265 Commercial Street, Wellfleet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Scallop Burrito$19.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
Grilled Scallop Quesadilla$19.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet

Browse other tasty dishes in Wellfleet

Salmon

Tacos

Tuna Wraps

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Wellfleet to explore

Provincetown

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston