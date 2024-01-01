Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wellfleet

Wellfleet restaurants
Wellfleet restaurants that serve tacos

Mac's Shack Wellfleet

91 Commercial St, Wellfleet

Mac's Fish Tacos$23.00
Fried cod served with corn tortillas, pickled red onion, tangy slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole. 4 per order. Substitute fried shrimp add $2 (GLUTEN FREE)
Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet

265 Commercial Street, Wellfleet

Grilled Shrimp Taco$15.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
Fried Fish Taco$14.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
Seared Yellowfin Tuna Taco$16.99
