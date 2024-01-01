Tacos in Wellfleet
Wellfleet restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mac's Shack Wellfleet
Mac's Shack Wellfleet
91 Commercial St, Wellfleet
|Mac's Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Fried cod served with corn tortillas, pickled red onion, tangy slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, guacamole. 4 per order. Substitute fried shrimp add $2 (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
265 Commercial Street, Wellfleet
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$15.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
|Fried Fish Taco
|$14.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
|Seared Yellowfin Tuna Taco
|$16.99