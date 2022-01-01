Wellfleet Pearl
Located at the corner of Commercial St and Kendrick Ave in historic Wellfleet Harbor, PEARL has quickly become one of Cape Cod’s favorite destinations for waterfront dining and cocktails. Pearl is a ground up redesign of the landmark Captain Higgins restaurant. Outside, multiple decks have been added to provide sweeping panoramic views of the entire Wellfleet Harbor – Mayo Beach area. Inside, Pearl’s innovative design features include an exposed peaked roof over our open air kitchen. expanded dining areas, and a convertible indoor/outdoor bar that connects to our rear deck and raw bar.
250 Commercial St
Location
250 Commercial St
Wellfleet MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
