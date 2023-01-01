Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve burritos

Mole Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mole Mexican Restaurant

2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington

Takeout
Burrito$16.00
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Enchilado$17.00
Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

Juan's Marketplace - 11198 Polo Club Road

11198 Polo Club Road, Wellington

TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, Pico, Sour Cream, Home Fries
