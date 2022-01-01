Cake in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve cake
More about Field Of Greens- Wellington
Field Of Greens- Wellington
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington
|CARROT CAKE (V)
|$4.95
Carrots, Flour, Cane Sugar, Pecans, Raisins, Vegan Cream Cheese, Cashew Milk, Confectioner Sugar, Canola Oil, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Sea Salt
|BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)
|$4.95
Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Vegan Butter, Confection Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Naturally Dyed Sprinkles, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt