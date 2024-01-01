Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve cannolis

Victor's Pizza Cafe

10160 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ricotta Cannoli$8.00
More about Victor's Pizza Cafe
AGLIOLIO

12793 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Chips$7.90
More about AGLIOLIO

