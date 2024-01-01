Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve chicken pasta

C.R. Chicks - Wellington

12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$12.25
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.50
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Wellington
Banner pic

 

Four Seasons at VillageWalk

2540 Villagewalk Circle, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chicken Pasta Alla Vodka$22.99
More about Four Seasons at VillageWalk

