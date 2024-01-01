Chicken pasta in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about C.R. Chicks - Wellington
C.R. Chicks - Wellington
12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500, Wellington
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$12.25
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread
|$11.50
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.