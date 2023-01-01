Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Toast

Wellington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

C.R. Chicks - Wellington image

 

C.R. Chicks - Wellington

12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500, Wellington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.75
More about C.R. Chicks - Wellington
Restaurant banner

 

Juan's Marketplace - 11198 Polo Club Road

11198 Polo Club Road, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
More about Juan's Marketplace - 11198 Polo Club Road

