Enchiladas in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Mole Mexican Restaurant
Mole Mexican Restaurant
2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington
|Enchiladas (3)
|$19.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
|$27.00
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.
|Enchiladas (2)
|$17.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.