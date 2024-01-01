Greek salad in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington
|VEGAN GREEK SALAD
|$11.95
Romaine, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Greek Dressing
|GREEK SALAD
|$11.95
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED