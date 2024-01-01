Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON

10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN GREEK SALAD$11.95
Romaine, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Greek Dressing
GREEK SALAD$11.95
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
More about Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
Banner pic

 

Four Seasons at VillageWalk

2540 Villagewalk Circle, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$13.99
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese
More about Four Seasons at VillageWalk

