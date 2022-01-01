Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve penne

Piatto Bravo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Piatto Bravo

2803 South State Rd. 7, Wellington

Avg 4.1 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
Vodka Pomodoro Sauce
More about Piatto Bravo
C.R. Chicks - Wellington image

 

C.R. Chicks - Wellington

12020 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 500, Wellington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce$5.50
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
More about C.R. Chicks - Wellington

