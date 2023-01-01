Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Wellington

Wellington restaurants
Wellington restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Mole Mexican Restaurant

2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington

Avg 4.1 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$28.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about Mole Mexican Restaurant
Tulum Mexican Cuisine

13889 Wellington Trace Suite A14, Wellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Bowl$18.00
Onions, peppers, lettuce, spanish rice, refried beans
pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, topped with
queso dip.
More about Tulum Mexican Cuisine

