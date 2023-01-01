Shrimp fajitas in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Mole Mexican Restaurant
Mole Mexican Restaurant
2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington
|Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
|Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.