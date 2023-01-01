Tacos in Wellington
Wellington restaurants that serve tacos
Field Of Greens- Wellington - WELLINGTON
10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
Organic Turkey, Organic Quinoa, Romaine, Mexican Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, BBQ ranch dressing
Mole Mexican Restaurant
2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington
|Kids Taco Americano
|$9.00
One hard shell taco with ground beef. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
|Tacos Americano
|$14.00
Two hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice, beans, salsa and sour cream.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$26.00
Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.