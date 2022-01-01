Go
For The Last 36 Years
The Wellington Pub has provided families & friends with the highest quality food and beverage and with terrific service in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere.

FRENCH FRIES

1541 Hertel Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Served the way you like - mild, medium or hot. Your choice of bleu cheese or BBQ sauce. Single (6) $10.29 / Double (12) $15.99
Chicken Finger Wrap$11.59
Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chicken fingers all wrap in a tortilla shell
Basket of fries$4.99
Dinner Salad
Fresh crisp romaine, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, cucumbers, chic peas and croutons.
Basket curly Q$4.99
chicken Wings
Served with celery & bleu cheese. Mild, medium or hot. Single (10) $12.09 / Double (20) $18.99 / Triple (30) $25.64
Fish Fry$13.99
Beer battered haddock served with coleslaw & tartar sauce. fries, , potato salad and pasta salad.
Reuben$10.99
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Beef on Weck$9.99
Mounds of thinly sliced Certified Angus beef, served on a Buffalo weck roll with fresh horseradish on the side.
Mac & Cheese$5.99
1541 Hertel Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
